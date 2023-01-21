Pleasant conditions will continue for the rest of the evening, with mild temperatures in the 50s. Cloud cover will continue to thicken as our next weather maker arrives tonight. Scattered showers will begin in our Alabama and Georgia communities around 10 PM and become widespread for the entire area after midnight. It will be a cold, soaking rain as temperatures drop into the 40s tonight.
Periods of rain will continue into Sunday, gradually tapering off Sunday night. It will be a raw, breezy day with temperatures struggling to push out of the 40s. Colder air will begin to filter into the area Sunday night, leading to a few light snow showers in the higher elevations through Monday morning. No accumulation is expected at this time.
Monday and Tuesday are looking dry, with seasonal temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The sky will open up again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as our next round of widespread rain moves into the area. High-elevation snow showers will be possible on the backside of this system, primarily Wednesday night into Thursday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.