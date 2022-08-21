Happy Sunday! We are starting the day with overcast skies and patchy fog. Visibility could be less than a mile at times, so take it easy if you are going to be on the roadways this morning. Areas of fog will dissipate by 9 AM, but the cloud cover will stick around for much of the day. The persistent cloud cover will once again keep highs in the low-80s. A few spotty showers will be around this morning, with a better chance of storms arriving later this evening. There is a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe storms today, with the primary threat being damaging wind gusts. Rain chances will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop back into the 70s.
A few showers will linger into Monday morning before drier air moves back into the area. The best chance of rain will be in our Alabama and Georgia counties. Highs will range from the low to mid-80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry with only a slim chance of a pop-up shower. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as highs reach the mid to upper-80s. Scattered storm chances will return by the end of the week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.