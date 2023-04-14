Happy Friday! Another round of showers and storms will be possible today as weakening low pressure tracks across the Tennessee Valley. There will be a few downpours this morning, with hit-or-miss storms developing this afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be highly variable, but those who get under a heavy downpour or thunderstorm could pick up a quick 0.5-1" of rain. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.
The showers and storms will taper off tonight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. The sunshine will return Saturday, with highs returning to the lower-80s. A stray shower or storm will be possible Saturday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as the cold front quickly moves through. The rain will wrap up Sunday afternoon, with most areas picking up less than half an inch.
Beautiful spring weather will settle back in for the first part of next week, with dry conditions likely Monday through Friday.
