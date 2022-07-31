Rain chances will dwindle tonight as lows drop back into the 70s.
Monday will feature another round of rain as the same cold front remains in the area. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the primary concern. The best chance of rain will be during the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures on the first day of August will only top out in the mid-80s.
Temperatures will return to the 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with a 20-30% chance of a pop-up afternoon shower or storm. The rest of the week will feature similar conditions with high temperatures reaching the low-90s and daily afternoon rain chances.
