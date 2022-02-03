Happy Thursday! After a round of widespread rain this morning, many locations will have a lull in the rainfall through 4 PM ET. Our next round of rain will begin moving across the Plateau between 4-5 PM ET and then into the Valley between 6-8 PM as a cold front approaches the region. There could be a few strong storms embedded within this line of storms, but any severe threat will remain south of our area. Temperatures will begin to drop sharply as the cold front passes to the east.
Tonight, scattered showers will continue and gradually become less numerous before daybreak Friday. A brief period of freezing rain will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau Friday morning, so watch out for isolated slick spots!
The rain/wintry precipitation will end for the entire area by mid-morning Friday. Cloud cover will linger for most of the day, and daytime highs will only reach the upper-30s to lower-40s.
FLOODING POTENTIAL: A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until Friday morning for the entire area. An additional 1-3" of rainfall will be possible over the next 12-16 hours. Use extreme caution when traveling along flood-prone and low-lying roadways, especially tonight.