Happy Sunday! Storm coverage will be higher today as a front stalls across the Tennessee Valley. Once again, the best chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening. Slow-moving storms could result in minor flash flooding concerns in low-lying areas. There will also be the potential for frequent lightning and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will remain hot as highs top out in the lower-90s.
The hot, muggy pattern will continue for your Fourth of July festivities on Monday. If you plan to hit the lake or grill out, there will be a few storms to dodge during the afternoon. Fortunately, rain chances will dwindle around sunset as those firework displays get underway.
The rest of the work week will feature a typical July pattern. Highs will range from the low to mid-90s, with index values ranging from 100-105 degrees. Afternoon pop-up showers will be around, especially late in the week. These storms will be very hit or miss throughout the week, so some areas may go several days without seeing any rain.
