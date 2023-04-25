Happy Tuesday! We are kicking off the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible until 9 AM, especially north of Chattanooga. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
Our next chance of rain will arrive tomorrow morning as a weak disturbance moves in from the west. Occasional rain showers will be possible throughout the day, but Wednesday will not be a washout. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Another round of rain will move in on Thursday as a second disturbance moves across the Tennessee Valley. Widespread rain will develop Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday morning before tapering off. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch will be possible Wednesday through Friday morning.
An unsettled pattern will stick around through the weekend, with scattered rain chances Saturday and Sunday.
