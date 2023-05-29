Tonight will feature comfortable temperatures in the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday, with humidity creeping up through mid-week. Scattered showers and storms will pop up each afternoon and evening as a summer-like pattern sets up across the Southeast.
The heat will crank up Friday into the weekend as highs approach 90 degrees. Rain chances will be low for the weekend, but we will keep 20% of a pop-up storm in the forecast!
