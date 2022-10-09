Happy Sunday! There is a noticeable chill in the air this morning as we start the day in the 30s and 40s. There will be areas of patchy frost before 10 AM, especially along the Cumberland Plateau and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Another day full of sunshine will allow for a quick warmup into the upper-60s to lower-70s this afternoon. It is shaping up to be another fantastic day!
A warming trend will begin Monday through Wednesday as temperatures surge to near 80 degrees by mid-week. The warming trend will be short-lived as a cold front sweeps through the area Wednesday night. There will be plenty of moisture pulled into the area ahead of this front, bringing rain chances back to the Tennessee Valley. The best chance of rain will be Wednesday night, with a few lingering showers Thursday morning.
Behind the front, another shot of crisp fall air will settle back in the Tennessee Valley, making for another fantastic weekend!
