Happy Sunday! We are kicking off the day with unseasonably cool temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We are still tracking a low-pressure system to our east, which will bring the chance of a few showers for communities northeast of Chattanooga. Rainfall totals will be light, and most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will generally reach the mid 70s across the region, with cooler temperatures the further northeast you travel across the Tennessee Valley. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s once again.
Memorial Day will be dry, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Tuesday through Friday will feature a warming trend as highs return to the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be low to begin the week, but afternoon storm chances will return to the forecast by the end of the week.
