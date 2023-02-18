Happy Saturday! Cloud cover will increase tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s. Sunday will be another nice day with slightly more cloud cover than Saturday. Daytime highs will reach the lower 60s.
The big story next week will be the Spring-like warmth setting up across the Southeast. Monday and Tuesday will feature reasonable temperatures in the 60s. The heat really cranks up Wednesday and Thursday as we approach 80°. The all-time February record high for Chattanooga is 81° which occurred on consecutive days in 2018. That record may be in jeopardy, especially on Thursday!
We will also sprinkle in hit-or-miss rain chances throughout the week as a stationary front sets up just to our north. 0.5-1" of rainfall will be possible Tuesday through Friday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.