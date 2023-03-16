Happy Thursday! Temperatures will continue to rebound this afternoon after a cold start this morning. Southerly winds of 15-25 mph will pump in warmer air from the south. This surge of warm air will send temperatures into the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon. Conditions will remain quiet through this evening before rain chances return overnight.
Rain will enter our western communities after 2 AM and continue for much of the day Friday. Rain chances will gradually taper off from west to east between 4-7 PM Friday as a cold front pushes to our east. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch will be possible. Temperatures will fall quickly behind in the cold front, making for a chilly Friday evening.
The chill will continue into the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday mornings starting in the 20s. Daytime temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees below normal as highs only reach the 40s and 50s. Cover any tender vegetation and bring in your potted plants to protect them from this weekend's blast of cold air.
