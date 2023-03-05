Happy Sunday! We are kicking off the day on the chilly side with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The tree pollen county will be on the high side today, so keep that in mind if you plan on soaking up this fantastic weather!
The pleasant stretch of weather will continue Monday into Tuesday, with temperatures bumping up into the mid to upper 70s. There could be a light shower Tuesday morning, but most of the area will remain dry.
Cooler temperatures will begin to nudge back into the Tennessee Valley by the end of the week as highs return to the 50s. Rain chances will return to the forecast Thursday into Friday as our next weather maker moves in from the west.
