Happy Saturday! Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this evening, with a few areas hitting 90 degrees. The smoke from the Canadian wildfires will lead to hazy skies and slightly lower air quality for the rest of the day. Tonight will be quiet, with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s.
Another hot day is in store for Father's Day, with highs in the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening with about 20 to 30% coverage.
Storm chances will increase next week as we enter an active pattern across the Tennessee Valley. The best chance for rain will be Monday through Wednesday as a cut-off low-pressure system meanders across the Southeast. A few strong to severe storms will be possible each day, but the overall severe threat looks low. Active weather will continue through the end of the week, with pop-up storm chances Thursday and Friday. 1-3" of rain with localized higher amounts will be possible through Friday.
