Happy Sunday! Today will be another hot day as highs push into the low to mid-90s. Skies will generally be sunny with passing clouds during the afternoon. A few pop-up storms will develop late in the day, especially east of I-75. Overall, rain chances will be low (10-20%) for your Sunday Funday.
A more active pattern will arrive Monday through next week as moisture slides back into the area. Each day will feature highs in the upper-80s to lower-90s, with scattered storms developing during the afternoon and evening. The best chance of widespread rain looks to be Monday into Tuesday as weak cold front stalls out across the area. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and localized heavy rain will be possible with any storm that develops throughout the week. However, there doesn't appear to be any significant threat of severe weather Monday through Friday.
Rain chances will continue into the weekend, with high temperatures returning to the 80s.
