Happy Wednesday! Another hot and sunny day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with highs reaching the lower 90s. There is an Air Quality Alert due to wildfire smoke for elevations over 4000 feet until midnight tonight for Cherokee County, NC. The rest of the area will have hazy skies as wildfire smoke from Canada settles across the region. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s tonight under a clear sky.
The summertime heat will crank up Thursday through Saturday, with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s. We may even make a run at the triple digits! Heat index values will push between 100-110 degrees each afternoon. Scattered pop-up storm chances will be possible each day, which could provide brief relief from the heat. Remember to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, and enjoy the air conditioning as we brace for the upcoming heat wave!
An active pattern will set up Sunday into next week as daily storm chances pick back up. Temperatures will return to seasonable values, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
Be sure to add the Local 3 Weather app to your phone or tablet.