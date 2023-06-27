Happy Tuesday! Another hot and sunny day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with highs climbing into the upper 80s. There will be a few passing clouds this afternoon, but we will remain dry all day. Tonight will feature temperatures in the 60s under a clear sky.
Wednesday will be nearly identical to Tuesday, with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
The summertime heat will crank up Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 90s. We may even make a run at the triple digits! Heat index values will push between 100-110 degrees each afternoon, leading to possible heat advisories. Scattered pop-up storm chances will return heading into the weekend, which could provide brief relief from the heat. Remember to take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, and enjoy the air conditioning as we brace for the hottest temperatures so far this year!