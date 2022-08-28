Happy Sunday! It is another mild start as most areas are kicking off the day in the 70s. The heat will ramp up this afternoon as highs top out in the lower-90s with feels like temperatures between 95-99 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with only a few passing clouds during the afternoon. A few brief pop-up showers will once again be possible in the higher terrain, but most valley locations will remain dry.
Monday will be another hot, sunny day with high temperatures reaching the lower-90s. There will be a few pop-up storms in the afternoon, but rain coverage will be low.
Tuesday will be our best chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches from the north. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.
Wednesday through Friday will be mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain toasty, with highs ranging between 88-92 degrees. However, the humidity will be lower by the end of the week, making it feel a little more comfortable!
