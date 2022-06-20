Plenty of sunshine is in store for the rest of your Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees this evening. Humidity levels will remain manageable for the rest of the day, making for great outdoor conditions. Tonight will feature clear skies and lows in the mid to upper-60s.
Tuesday, another heat wave will start to take hold of the Tennessee Valley. Highs will reach near-record values in the upper-90s along with plenty of sunshine.
The scorching heat will continue through Friday as highs range from the mid to upper-90s each afternoon. Triple-digit heat will be a real possibility, especially Wednesday or Thursday. Heat indices will not be as high as last week but could still top out between 100-105 degrees by the end of the week.
Rain chances will gradually return to the area this weekend, with a few pop-up afternoon or evening storms possible. The increasing rain chances will send highs back into the low to mid-90s Saturday and Sunday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.