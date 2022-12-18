Another cold night is in store for the Tennessee Valley as temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s tonight. A widespread frost will develop overnight, so you might want to give yourself a few extra minutes to warm up your vehicle for the Monday morning commute!
After a sunny weekend, cloud cover will increase Monday and Tuesday as a weak system moves across the region. Most of the moisture will stay to our south, but a few showers will be possible late Monday into Tuesday. It may even be cold enough for a few snow flurries Tuesday morning.
Wednesday will be a calm day with mild temperatures. Then by Thursday, things get interesting. We will be tracking a very potent surge of arctic air pushing across the central third of the country. A low pressure will develop ahead of this surge of cold air, bringing moisture into the Tennessee Valley. Initially, rain showers will develop during the day on Thursday as warm air will still be in place. As the cold air filters in Thursday night, there will be the potential for a transition to snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system, but the latest trends have only a small window for any wintry precipitation. The main concern will be bitterly cold temperatures as we tumble into the teens by Friday morning. Wind chill values could even drop below zero in some areas by Friday night into Saturday morning. This stretch of bitterly cold temperatures will continue into Christmas weekend!