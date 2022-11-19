Another hard freeze is in store for the Tennessee Valley tonight as temperatures drop into the low to mid-20s. A few high clouds will be around before midnight before the skies clear. Any precipitation will remain well to our south for tonight.
A reinforcing cold front will bring even colder temperatures for your Sunday as highs struggle to push out of the low-40s.
Monday will be one of the coldest mornings over the next week as lows start in the mid-20s in the city. Some of our rural and mountain communities could even drop into the teens. After the frigid start, a warming trend will begin Monday afternoon as temperatures return to the 50s. The rest of the week will feature a gradual warming trend, with temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Thanksgiving Day. A few rain chances will be around next week, primarily late Thursday into Friday. There will even be the potential for a few mountain snow showers by the weekend as colder air filters back into the region.
