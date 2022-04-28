Happy Thursday! Another gorgeous day is in store with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper-70s. A few passing clouds will be around this afternoon, but rain chances will stay well to our west. Skies will remain generally clear tonight, with lows falling into the low-50s.
This nice streak of weather that we are having will continue into Friday. Temperatures will top out around 80 degrees, with skies ranging from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There will be a slim chance of an evening shower, but most of the area will remain dry.
Moisture will begin to move back into the region this weekend, leading to a more active weather pattern. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will break out Saturday afternoon into the late evening hours. Things will die down during the overnight hours with another round of pop-up storms developing Sunday afternoon. Frequent lightning and brief heavy downpours will be the concern throughout the weekend.
