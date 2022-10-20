Happy Thursday! We are waking up to another frosty morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon, with highs reaching the low to mid-60s under sunny skies. Tonight will be our last night in the 30s for a while as a warming trend takes hold heading into the weekend.
After several straight days of below-average temperatures, warmer days lie ahead. Friday through Monday will feature daytime highs in the 70s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper-40s. Dry weather will accompany the warmer temperatures, making for a fantastic weekend for fall activities!
Dry weather will continue into Monday before our next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. There doesn't appear to be a severe threat with this next system, but there could be periods of heavy rain and thunder. Conditions will improve by Wednesday, with slightly cooler temperatures returning to the Tennessee Valley.
