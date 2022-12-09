Happy Friday! The dreary start to December will continue today as on and off showers begin this morning and continue into the afternoon. Additional rainfall of up to half an inch will be possible. There will also be quite a bit of patchy fog in the area, with visibility occasionally dropping below one mile. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm as highs reach the mid to upper 60s.
The first part of your Saturday is shaping up to be overcast with mainly dry conditions. The dry weather will be short-lived as another round of rain moves through Saturday evening. The rain will continue overnight into Sunday morning. An additional 1" of rainfall will be possible through the weekend.
Dry weather will take hold Monday and Tuesday to start the work week. Temperatures will be cool, with highs topping out in the 50s. Our next weather maker will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday as a powerful system moves across the country. Behind this system, a pattern flip looks likely as much colder air moves in by the end of next week.
