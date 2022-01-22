Happy Sunday! Temperatures will fall back into the low-40s this evening under mostly clear skies. Tonight will be another hard freeze as lows drop back into the mid-20s.
Sunny skies will continue into Monday, with temperatures returning to the low to mid-50s during the afternoon hours.
A few light rain showers will be possible Tuesday as a weak system moves through the area. It looks like most of the moisture will stay to our south, so most of the Tennessee Valley will remain dry.
Colder air will settle in for the end of the week, with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s. For now, it doesn't look like we will be dealing with any meaningful rain or wintry weather through next weekend.