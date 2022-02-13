Happy Sunday! Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s this evening. If you are planning a Super Bowl tailgate party, grab a jacket! Tonight, lows will drop back into the 20s under clear skies.
Monday will start in the 20s before rebounding into the 50s during the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much warmer as highs return to the 60s.
Our next major weather maker will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday. We are also monitoring the threat for a few severe storms.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.