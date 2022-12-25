Merry Christmas! Although it was warmer today, temperatures still struggled to rise above freezing. Temperatures will quickly plummet after sunset, with most areas dropping back into the teens tonight. Keep those faucets dripping for at least one more night, and remember to bring your pets inside!
Monday will be another frigid morning as temperatures start in the teens. We will be tracking a weak low-pressure system dropping in from the north that will bring cloud cover back into the area. There will also be the potential for light snow/flurries to fall during the afternoon. Dry air will limit any meaningful snow accumulation, but a few areas could squeeze out a dusting to a few tenths of an inch! High temperatures will stay put in the 30s.
Tuesday is when we begin to turn the corner to warmer weather after days of extremely cold temperatures. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will even reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Moisture will accompany the warmer temperatures as rain chances return late Friday into Saturday.
