Happy Saturday! A cold evening is in store for the Tennessee Valley as temperatures fall back below freezing after the sun goes down. Overnight lows will range from 19-24 degrees under clear skies. Fortunately, the wind will remain calm overnight, limiting brutally cold wind chill values. Bundle up if you have plans to be out and about this evening!
Sunday will feature much warmer temperatures as highs return to the lower-50s. Plenty of sunshine will make for a great day to enjoy the outdoors.
A warming trend will continue into next week as highs return to near 60 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. Wet weather will return to the area Wednesday and Thursday. 1-2" of rain will be possible through Thursday night. Colder temperatures will settle back into the region on Friday.