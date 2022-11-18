Crank up the heat and throw on the layers because it is another cold morning. Temperatures are in the 20-27 degree range to start your Friday! Despite the cold start, temperatures will rebound into the lower-50s later today with plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be another cold night as lows drop back into the 20s.
This weekend will be one of the coldest so far this fall. Saturday will feature highs in the upper-40s and overnight lows in the 20s. A reinforcing cold front will bring even colder temperatures for your Sunday as highs struggle to push out of the low-40s. A few passing clouds will be around throughout the weekend, but any precipitation will stay well to our south.
Monday will be one of the coldest mornings over the next week as lows start in the mid-20s in the city. Some of our rural and mountain communities could even drop into the teens. After the frigid start, a warming trend will begin Monday afternoon as temperatures return to the 50s. The rest of the week will feature a gradual warming trend with little to no rain in the forecast through Thanksgiving Day.
