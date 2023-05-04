Happy Thursday! A beautiful day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. The wind will be light compared to the last several days, with occasional gusts of 15 mph. Cloud cover will increase tonight as overnight lows drop into the upper 40s.
Cloud cover will continue to increase Friday as our next weather maker approaches from the west. A few sprinkles will be possible early in the day, with more consistent rain arriving after 3 PM ET. Periods of rain will continue into the evening, with temperatures holding steady in the 60s throughout the day. Rain chances will hang around Friday night into Saturday as we enter an unsettled pattern.
The 80s will return on Sunday and continue into the middle of next week. Daily rain chances will be around each afternoon and evening as we enter a summer-like weather pattern.
