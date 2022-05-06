The summer months bring heat, humidity, and a spike in air pollution across the Tennessee Valley. If air pollution levels are predicted to reach an unhealthy level, the Air Pollution Bureau will issue an Air Quality Alert. An alert is called when air quality levels reach 101 or higher on the Air Quality Index (AQI) Chart. The AQI chart ranges from 0 to 500, and a higher value correlates with worsening air quality values. Anytime the value exceeds 200, the effects can be felt by everyone in the general public.
The purpose of 'Air Quality Awareness Week' is to encourage people to check the daily air quality forecast and be proactive when it comes to keeping our air clean in Hamilton County. "We just want to educate people about what goes on and how they can prevent air pollution, and things they can do to help our county and our country," said Amber Boles with Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau.
Fortunately, there are simple steps that everyone can take to help keep our air clean. Driving less, refueling your vehicle after 6 PM, and turning your thermostat up a few degrees can help reduce air pollution during the summer months!
Visit https://apcb.org/sign-up/ to receive a daily Air Quality Forecast.