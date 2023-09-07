Today will have increasing clouds from about 6am to noon ET from the west as a cold front passes over our area.

Today will have increasing clouds from about 6am to noon ET from the west as a cold front passes over our area. There is a small chance of a spotty shower. Then, clouds will break up and decrease for a mostly sunny afternoon. Plus, the humidity will also gradually fall. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s – upper 70s on the Cumberland Plateau. Thus, the afternoon and evening hours will be really nice! Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from the upper 50s to 64.

9-7-23 day planner

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. There will be a chance for a shower in our far eastern communities, mainly Cherokee County, NC.

As we look to the weekend, unfortunately, the rain chances have ticked up just a bit. There will still be a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend and plenty of dry times, but keep the showers in mind for outdoor plans. Saturday is at 30% for scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms. Sunday at 20% for isolated activity. Mornings will be pleasant in the 60s with afternoon highs from 80-87 this weekend.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88, and then a few showers and storms return for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies.