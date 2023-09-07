Today will have increasing clouds from about 6am to noon ET from the west as a cold front passes over our area. There is a small chance of a spotty shower. Then, clouds will break up and decrease for a mostly sunny afternoon. Plus, the humidity will also gradually fall. Highs today will be in the low to mid-80s – upper 70s on the Cumberland Plateau. Thus, the afternoon and evening hours will be really nice! Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from the upper 50s to 64.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. There will be a chance for a shower in our far eastern communities, mainly Cherokee County, NC.
As we look to the weekend, unfortunately, the rain chances have ticked up just a bit. There will still be a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend and plenty of dry times, but keep the showers in mind for outdoor plans. Saturday is at 30% for scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms. Sunday at 20% for isolated activity. Mornings will be pleasant in the 60s with afternoon highs from 80-87 this weekend.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 88, and then a few showers and storms return for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies.