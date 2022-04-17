Your Easter Sunday will start quietly, with temperatures in the lower-50s. Highs will rebound into the upper-60s during the afternoon. The first half of your Easter will be mainly dry, which is good news for those Easter egg hunts! However, scattered showers and storms will break out after 2 PM and gradually become more widespread during the evening and overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible late Sunday, but any severe threat will remain to our south. Additional rainfall of 0.5-1" will be possible with the highest amounts across North Georiga.
Rain showers will quickly end Monday morning, with dry weather settling in by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain slightly below average, with highs topping out in the mid to upper-60s. Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue Tuesday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper-30s.
A major warm-up will arrive by the end of the week as daytime highs return to the mid-80s across the Tennessee Valley.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.