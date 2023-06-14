Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day. As we enter the afternoon hours, there will be scattered showers and storms that will bring the threat of an isolated severe storm, especially for our communities in Alabama and Georgia. The main window will be from about 12:30-6pm ET with isolated activity from the northwest until about 9pm ET tonight. The hazards will be lightning, torrential rain, gusty wind, and hail. In between any storms, it’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with warm highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-80s. There will be a few widely scattered showers/storms, but not as many as today. Then, the heat and humidity will be on for Friday and Saturday as highs top out around 90 with a partly cloudy sky and only a small chance for an isolated shower. Scattered coverage of showers/storms then returns on Sunday with a high of 88.
The daily scattered storms will continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week with highs near 85.