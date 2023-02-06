Happy Monday! We are kicking off the work week with chilly temperatures in the 30s across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will rebound quickly this afternoon, with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine for your Monday, making for a great day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air!
Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for much of the week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday, which is about 10-15 degrees above normal.
Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Periods of rain will linger into Thursday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Up to half an inch of rainfall will be possible with this system.
Cooler air will arrive behind the cold front as highs drop back into the 50s on Friday. Lingering moisture could lead to a few high-elevation snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Any accumulation would be light and non-impactful.
