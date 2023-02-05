Temperatures will remain in the 50s this evening under a sunny sky. Tonight will feature a mostly clear sky with lows ranging from the low to mid 30s. It is shaping up to be a great evening to be out and about!
Unseasonably warm temperatures will set the tone for much of next week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s each day which is about 10-15 degrees above normal.
Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Periods of rain will linger into Thursday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Up to half an inch of rainfall will be possible with this system.
Cooler air will arrive behind the cold front as highs drop back into the 50s on Friday. Lingering moisture could lead to a few high-elevation snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Any accumulation would be light and non-impactful.
