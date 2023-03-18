Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s this evening before falling quickly after sunset. Another Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight into Sunday morning as temperatures plummet into the 20s. Some mountain communities could even drop into the teens by Sunday morning. A stiff northerly breeze will result in even colder wind chill values as we wake up on Sunday. Layer up if you have plans to be out and about!
Sunday will be a cold and sunny March day, with highs only topping out in the lower 40s. This cold stretch will continue into the first part of next week as we wake up to below-freezing mornings Monday and Tuesday. Remember to protect any sensitive vegetation and bring your potted plants inside for the next several nights.
Temperatures will begin to rebound Tuesday afternoon, with daytime highs returning to the 60s. Spring-like temperatures will settle in by the end of the week, with limited rain chances through Thursday.
