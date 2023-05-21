The remainder of your Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky with temperatures holding in the 70s. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s overnight under a partly cloudy sky. It will be a fantastic evening to be out and about!
The latest short-term model guidance has rain chances sneaking back into the area Monday into Tuesday. Any widespread rain threat will stay to our south, but there will be enough moisture for pop-up afternoon showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. We will keep rain chances at 30% for now, but continue to check back for updates!
The remainder of the week will feature dry conditions and low humidity for late May standards. High temperatures will reach the lower-80s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s next weekend, with pleasant conditions persisting Saturday and Sunday.
