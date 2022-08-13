Happy Saturday! Temperatures will start in the 60s before reaching the mid-80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few light rain showers will be possible along the TN/NC line and in Cherokee County. Skies will clear out tonight as lows drop back into the 60s. You could not ask for a better mid-August day!
Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days over the next week as highs reach 90 degrees. Conditions will remain on the dry side other than a slim chance of a shower on Monday.
Tuesday through Friday will feature unseasonably cool temperatures as highs reach the low to mid-80s each afternoon. Humidity levels will be manageable, with dew points in the 60s throughout the week. Tuesday will be mainly dry, but daily rain chances will increase Wednesday through the end of the week.
