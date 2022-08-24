Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with temperatures in the 60s across much of the Tennessee Valley. Highs this afternoon will range from the mid to upper-80s under partly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will be possible in our Alabama and Georgia communities, but most of us will remain rain-free throughout the day.
Thursday will likely be our best shot of rain over the next 6-7 days as moisture creeps back into the area. Widely scattered showers and storms will break out during the afternoon before winding down around sunset. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do can expect brief heavy downpours and frequent lightning. High temperatures will range from 84-88 degrees.
Friday through Sunday will feature typical late August temperatures, with highs approaching 90 degrees. Rain chances will be low, with only a slim chance of a pop-up evening storm each day. It is shaping up to be a great weekend for outdoor plans!
