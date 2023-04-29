Happy Saturday! Patchy fog will be around this morning for the higher elevations surrounding Chattanooga. After the fog lifts, the rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, which is seasonable for late April. A few spotty showers will be possible for our Alabama and Georgia communities this evening, but most areas will stay dry for the entirety of the day.
Our next round of rain will move in tonight as a low-pressure system tracks across the Southeast. The highest coverage of rain will be across North Georgia. Areas north of the Tennessee line will only have a few spotty showers between midnight and 8 AM Sunday. Rain chances will end quickly Sunday morning, and the remainder of the day will feature clearing skies and temperatures in the 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be about 10 degrees below normal, with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. A warming trend will send temperatures back into the 70s mid-week, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast through Thursday.
