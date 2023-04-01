Happy Saturday! After a stormy morning, the rest of your day will feature mild temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine! Southwest winds will pick up this afternoon, gusting as high as 40-45 mph. Wind Advisories will remain in effect through 8 PM ET this evening. Weak-rooted trees could come down, leading to spotty power outages. Secure any loose outdoor items before going about your day.
The wind will gradually fade tonight, and temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s. A few areas of patchy frost will be possible outside of Chattanooga Sunday morning. Despite the chilly start, temperatures will rebound into the 70s by Sunday afternoon. It is shaping up to be a fantastic first weekend of April!
An active weather pattern will return next week with multiple rounds of rain Monday through Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonable, ranging from the 70s to 80s each afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.