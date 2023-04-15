Happy Saturday! Areas of dense fog will lead to reduced visibility through 10 AM. Visibility will drop to less than 1/4 of a mile at times along the Cumberland Plateau and into NE Alabama. Remember to use your low beams if you have to drive through areas of dense fog this morning. After the fog lifts, the rest of Saturday will feature a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be warm, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Rain chances will return tonight into Sunday morning as the cold front approaches from the west. The best timeframe for rain will be between 3-10 AM Sunday. There may be enough instability for a strong storm east of I-75, but the overall threat looks low. Rain chances will quickly end Sunday afternoon, with cooler temperatures settling in.
Monday will feature sunny skies and unseasonably cool temperatures, with highs only reaching the 60s. The rest of the week will be dry, with the 80s returning by midweek.
