Happy Sunday! We are starting the day with comfortable temperatures in the 60s and clear skies. Winds will pick up from the southwest this afternoon, helping temperatures to warm into the upper-80s to low-90s. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and any rain chance will remain to our northeast. It is shaping up to be another fantastic day across the Tennessee Valley!
Monday will be the hottest day of the week as highs reach the 90s across much of the valley. There will be a few pop-up showers possible, but most of us will remain dry.
Temperatures will fall back into the mid-80s on Tuesday as a cold front drops to our south. Humidity levels will be lower, making for another pleasant mid-August day.
Wednesday through Saturday will feature below-average temperatures as highs reach the low to mid-80s each afternoon. On and off rain chances will be possible through the weekend, with the highest coverage of rain Friday and Saturday.
