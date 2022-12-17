Happy Saturday! Plenty of sunshine is in store for your Saturday, with chilly temperatures reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. After a nice day, the December chill will settle into tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s. Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday, with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.
After a sunny weekend, cloud cover will increase Monday and Tuesday as a weak system moves across the region. The latest model runs pull enough moisture northward to introduce a slight chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday. There may even be enough cold air in place for a few snow flurries Monday night.
Wednesday will be a calm day with mild temperatures. Then by Thursday, things get interesting. We will be tracking a very potent surge of arctic air pushing across the central third of the country. A low pressure will develop ahead of this surge of cold air, bringing moisture into the Tennessee Valley. Initially, rain showers will develop during the day on Thursday as warm air will still be in place. As the cold air filters in Thursday night, there will be the potential for a transition to snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this system, and accumulations will likely be light if any. However, even light snow accumulation will be impactful as temperatures will drop into the teens by Friday morning. This will set the stage for bitterly cold air for Christmas weekend.