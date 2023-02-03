Happy Friday! After nearly a week of dreary conditions, the sunshine will finally return today. There will be a chill in the air, with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 40s this afternoon. A stiff northerly breeze will make it feel even colder as wind chill values remain in the 30s throughout the day. Temperatures will drop like a rock tonight, with overnight lows dropping into the 20s.
Saturday morning will be frigid, but temperatures will rebound into the 50s by the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds during the evening. Sunday will be another nice day with slightly more cloud cover and warmer temperatures approaching the 60-degree mark. It is shaping up to be a fantastic weekend across the Tennessee Valley!
Unseasonably warm temperatures will set the tone for much of next week. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s each day which is about 5-10 degrees above normal. Rain chances will stay away until later in the week.
