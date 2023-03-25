After a stormy morning, the rest of the day will feature plenty of sunshine! Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above normal, reaching the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It will be breezy for much of the day, with wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph. Tonight will be quiet, with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.
Sunday will be another nice March day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The pollen count will be high throughout the weekend, but that is springtime in the Tennessee Valley!
Rain chances will sneak back into the forecast Monday and Tuesday as a stationary front hangs out across the Southeast. The highest chance of rain will be across our Georgia communities, especially Monday morning. Dry conditions and cooler temperatures will settle in by the middle of the week.
