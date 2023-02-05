Happy Sunday! Today will be about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday as temperatures push the 60-degree mark during the afternoon. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover this morning before the sun takes over. It is shaping up to be great weather to be out and about!
Unseasonably warm temperatures will set the tone for much of next week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s each day which is about 10-15 degrees above normal.
Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday night as a cold front approaches from the west. Periods of rain will linger into Thursday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Up to half an inch of rainfall will be possible with this system. Cooler air will arrive behind the cold front as we move into the weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.