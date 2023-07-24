Good morning, this week’s weather will be about heat and sunshine. Consistently hot afternoons are to be expected for today through the weekend.
Specifically, for today, watch for valley fog on your morning commute. Outside of any fog, it’ll be a clear morning with mild temperatures. There will be abundant sunshine today with highs ranging from 85-92. Then, tonight will be mostly clear with lows from 65-70.
The heat and humidity rise tomorrow and will stay there for the week. Daily highs will be in the low to mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. Each afternoon will have a small chance for a spotty shower/storm to pop-up at 10%. A few days the heat index may reach the triple digits, so make sure you’re taking care of yourself and others this week in the heat.