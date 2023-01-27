Happy Friday! After a cold start this morning, temperatures will rebound into the 50s this afternoon. It will be a gorgeous January day to be out and about with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight, with lows dropping back below freezing.
This upcoming weekend will be another split decision. Saturday will be the "pick" day with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 50s. Conditions will go downhill Sunday as another round of rain moves into the area. Rainfall amounts will generally be on the light side, but Sunday will be an overall dreary day.
Sunday's rainfall will set the tone for much of next week. An active pattern will bring several chances late Monday through the end of the week. Cold air will be looming to our north for much the week, which could result in a bit of wintry weather for the northern half of our area. There continues to be a lot of inconsistency with forecast models regarding rainfall amounts and precipitation types for next week, so be sure to check back for updates!
